Left Menu

Lindsey Vonn: Racing to New Heights Post-Comeback

Lindsey Vonn is set to make her return to the World Cup after nearly six years. The 40-year-old, who retired in 2019 due to injuries, is back after knee replacement surgery and plans to compete in St. Moritz. Vonn aims to regain her competitive edge while cherishing her passion for skiing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 06:58 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 06:58 IST
Lindsey Vonn: Racing to New Heights Post-Comeback
Lindsey Vonn

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn is poised to make a triumphant return to the World Cup circuit for the first time in nearly six years. Scheduled to compete in the super G events in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Vonn announced her comeback following a significant knee surgery earlier this year.

At 40, Vonn had initially retired in 2019, citing the toll of injuries on her body. However, recent surgical advancements have rejuvenated her spirits and abilities. "I was put back together again," Vonn revealed at a press conference, attributing her newfound strength to a titanium knee replacement.

Despite the challenges of past injuries, Vonn's passion for skiing remains undiminished. With a formidable record of 82 World Cup wins and three Olympic medals, she now aims to return to peak competitive form. "Life is short. You've got to live every day to the maximum," she affirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024