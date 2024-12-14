Lindsey Vonn: Racing to New Heights Post-Comeback

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn is poised to make a triumphant return to the World Cup circuit for the first time in nearly six years. Scheduled to compete in the super G events in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Vonn announced her comeback following a significant knee surgery earlier this year.

At 40, Vonn had initially retired in 2019, citing the toll of injuries on her body. However, recent surgical advancements have rejuvenated her spirits and abilities. "I was put back together again," Vonn revealed at a press conference, attributing her newfound strength to a titanium knee replacement.

Despite the challenges of past injuries, Vonn's passion for skiing remains undiminished. With a formidable record of 82 World Cup wins and three Olympic medals, she now aims to return to peak competitive form. "Life is short. You've got to live every day to the maximum," she affirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)