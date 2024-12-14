Left Menu

Sports Shake-Up: Transfers, Trades, and Top Performers

Highlights from the sports world include Michigan QB Alex Orji entering the transfer portal, Heisman Trophy finalists, and various trades and signings across teams such as the Cubs, Heat, and Yankees. Nick Rolovich joins Cal's coaching staff, and the Spurs rally to a victory over the Trail Blazers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 13:26 IST
Michigan's quarterback, Alex Orji, has decided to leave the team, opting to transfer following the Wolverines' recruitment of Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit. Orji's decision comes as a result of facing a potential backup role or position change.

The Heisman Trophy contenders have been announced with Colorado's Travis Hunter, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, and Miami's Cam Ward among the top vote-getters. The recipient of the prestigious award will be revealed this Saturday.

In other sports news, the Chicago Cubs completed a trade for All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker, while signing catcher Carson Kelly to a two-year deal. Furthermore, the San Antonio Spurs overcame a significant deficit to win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Additionally, Nick Rolovich is joining Cal's staff as a senior offensive assistant after his controversial exit from Washington State.

