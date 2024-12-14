Sports Shake-Up: Transfers, Trades, and Top Performers

Michigan's quarterback, Alex Orji, has decided to leave the team, opting to transfer following the Wolverines' recruitment of Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit. Orji's decision comes as a result of facing a potential backup role or position change.

The Heisman Trophy contenders have been announced with Colorado's Travis Hunter, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, and Miami's Cam Ward among the top vote-getters. The recipient of the prestigious award will be revealed this Saturday.

In other sports news, the Chicago Cubs completed a trade for All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker, while signing catcher Carson Kelly to a two-year deal. Furthermore, the San Antonio Spurs overcame a significant deficit to win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Additionally, Nick Rolovich is joining Cal's staff as a senior offensive assistant after his controversial exit from Washington State.

