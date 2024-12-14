Amir's Second Retirement: A Pacer's Journey from Scandal to Legacy

Renowned Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from international cricket, marking an end to his turbulent yet illustrious career. This announcement, made on Saturday, follows his brief comeback for the T20 World Cup after having retired from the sport in 2020.

Amir's career has been colored by his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, which resulted in a five-year ban and a brief stint in jail. Despite these setbacks, Amir made a strong comeback, notably helping Pakistan clinch the Champions Trophy in 2017 against arch-rivals India.

Expressing gratitude towards his supporters and the Pakistan Cricket Board, Amir stated on social media that this retirement was tough but necessary, aiming to pass the baton to the next generation of cricketers. His departure aligns with the recent retirement of fellow cricketer, Imad Wasim.

(With inputs from agencies.)