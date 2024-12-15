Gavaskar Challenges Aussie Cricket's Double Standards

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has openly criticized the Australian cricket community for their perceived double standards in reacting to Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj's send-off to Travis Head.

Siraj bowled out Head during the Day/Night Test in Adelaide, and his subsequent aggressive celebration drew criticism. Head, who scored a century, claimed Siraj's reaction was unwarranted.

The International Cricket Council issued a warning to Head and fined Siraj a portion of his match fee. Gavaskar's comments address a perceived hypocrisy, pointing out that Australian players often display similar behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)