Gavaskar Challenges Aussie Cricket's Double Standards
Sunil Gavaskar criticizes Australian cricket pundits for their double standards regarding Mohammed Siraj’s send-off to Travis Head in the Adelaide Test. He highlights the hypocritical view of Australian reactions, wondering if Siraj’s behavior would be praised if reversed. The incident has sparked debate in the cricket community.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 15-12-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 11:48 IST
- Australia
Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has openly criticized the Australian cricket community for their perceived double standards in reacting to Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj's send-off to Travis Head.
Siraj bowled out Head during the Day/Night Test in Adelaide, and his subsequent aggressive celebration drew criticism. Head, who scored a century, claimed Siraj's reaction was unwarranted.
The International Cricket Council issued a warning to Head and fined Siraj a portion of his match fee. Gavaskar's comments address a perceived hypocrisy, pointing out that Australian players often display similar behavior.
(With inputs from agencies.)
