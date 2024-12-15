Left Menu

Steve Smith Sets New Landmark as Sixth-Highest Run-Scorer

Australian cricket star Steve Smith achieved a historic milestone by surpassing Mark Waugh to become the sixth-highest run-scorer in international cricket, during a Test match against India in Brisbane. Smith scored a century, marking his return to form and equalling Kohli and Tendulkar's record in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:50 IST
Steve Smith. (Photo- ICC X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a remarkable achievement, Steve Smith, the illustrious Australian batter, climbed the ranks to become the sixth-highest run-scorer in international cricket history, overtaking Mark Waugh. This milestone was achieved during the third Test against India at Brisbane.

Smith delivered a commanding performance, scoring 101 runs off 190 balls, featuring ten boundaries. This century marked the end of a lean spell for Smith, who had gone 25 innings without reaching triple figures, the longest such gap of his career. To date, across 344 matches, Smith has accumulated 16,561 runs at an impressive average of 47.58, including 45 centuries and 80 half-centuries, with a top score of 239.

Smith not only surpassed Mark Waugh's record of 16,529 runs but also matched the esteemed Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with nine centuries. Additionally, Smith joined an exclusive group of players by amassing over 2,000 runs in the Trophy, notably boasting an average of 60.81. Meanwhile, Smith's partnership with Travis Head bolstered Australia's standing, as they concluded day two of the match at 405/7 after India initially reduced them to 75/3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

