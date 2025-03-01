Left Menu

Virat Kohli Poised to Overtake Tendulkar's Century Record, Asserts Lalchand Rajput

Former cricketer and coach Lalchand Rajput predicts Virat Kohli will surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 centuries. Kohli's recent century against Pakistan bolstered his standing in ICC rankings. Rajput commends India's performance in the Champions Trophy and praises Rohit Sharma's effective leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:58 IST
Virat Kohli Poised to Overtake Tendulkar's Century Record, Asserts Lalchand Rajput
Virat Kohli (Photo: X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer and coach Lalchand Rajput has confidently forecasted that star batter Virat Kohli is set to break the iconic record of 100 centuries held by Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli's recent unbeaten century against Pakistan in Dubai has propelled him to fifth place in the ICC ODI rankings. He has become only the third player to surpass the 14,000-run mark in 50-over cricket. Kohli, having already overtaken Ricky Ponting on the all-time run charts, is now just 149 runs away from surpassing Kumar Sangakkara, who is in second place. However, Sachin Tendulkar's formidable record remains in his sights, with a gap of 4,341 runs still separating them.

"Honestly, I predicted early on that he would break Tendulkar's record," Rajput stated during the launch of 'Life Lessons from Cricket'. At 36, Kohli retains his hunger and passion, with Sunday's clash against New Zealand marking his 300th ODI game – a milestone only seven other Indians have achieved. His current form signals a promising trajectory.

Rajput also expressed satisfaction with India's current performance in the ongoing Champions Trophy. He praised Captain Rohit Sharma for his leadership, highlighting the positive atmosphere he fosters within the team. "As a captain, he excels, especially with young players, creating a relaxed environment that fosters exceptional performances," Rajput remarked. Team India will face New Zealand in their concluding group-stage match on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, a dual anticipated with much interest as the Kiwis hold a previous win in their Champions Trophy head-to-head. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025