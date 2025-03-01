Virat Kohli Poised to Overtake Tendulkar's Century Record, Asserts Lalchand Rajput

Former Indian cricketer and coach Lalchand Rajput has confidently forecasted that star batter Virat Kohli is set to break the iconic record of 100 centuries held by Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli's recent unbeaten century against Pakistan in Dubai has propelled him to fifth place in the ICC ODI rankings. He has become only the third player to surpass the 14,000-run mark in 50-over cricket. Kohli, having already overtaken Ricky Ponting on the all-time run charts, is now just 149 runs away from surpassing Kumar Sangakkara, who is in second place. However, Sachin Tendulkar's formidable record remains in his sights, with a gap of 4,341 runs still separating them.

"Honestly, I predicted early on that he would break Tendulkar's record," Rajput stated during the launch of 'Life Lessons from Cricket'. At 36, Kohli retains his hunger and passion, with Sunday's clash against New Zealand marking his 300th ODI game – a milestone only seven other Indians have achieved. His current form signals a promising trajectory.

Rajput also expressed satisfaction with India's current performance in the ongoing Champions Trophy. He praised Captain Rohit Sharma for his leadership, highlighting the positive atmosphere he fosters within the team. "As a captain, he excels, especially with young players, creating a relaxed environment that fosters exceptional performances," Rajput remarked. Team India will face New Zealand in their concluding group-stage match on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, a dual anticipated with much interest as the Kiwis hold a previous win in their Champions Trophy head-to-head. (ANI)

