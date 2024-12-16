Bumrah Shines with Six in India's Intense Test Against Australia
On the third day of the third Test between India and Australia, Jasprit Bumrah excelled with six wickets as Australia posted a total of 445 in their first innings. Despite strong performances from Travis Head and Steven Smith, India managed to restrict Australia with impressive bowling figures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 16-12-2024 06:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 06:57 IST
- Country:
- Australia
On the third day of the third Test between India and Australia, hosted at a packed stadium, Jasprit Bumrah led India's attack with a phenomenal performance.
Bumrah grabbed six crucial wickets, significantly impacting Australia's batting line-up and ensuring that the visiting team was bowled out for 445 runs in their first innings.
Despite brisk innings from Travis Head, who scored 152, and Steven Smith's solid 101, the Indian bowlers, particularly Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who took two wickets, swung the momentum back in India's favor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cricket
- India
- Australia
- Test match
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Steven Smith
- Travis Head
- innings
- wickets
- scoreboard
Advertisement