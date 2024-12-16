Bumrah Shines with Six in India's Intense Test Against Australia

On the third day of the third Test between India and Australia, hosted at a packed stadium, Jasprit Bumrah led India's attack with a phenomenal performance.

Bumrah grabbed six crucial wickets, significantly impacting Australia's batting line-up and ensuring that the visiting team was bowled out for 445 runs in their first innings.

Despite brisk innings from Travis Head, who scored 152, and Steven Smith's solid 101, the Indian bowlers, particularly Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who took two wickets, swung the momentum back in India's favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)