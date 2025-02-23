Jasprit Bumrah: The Cricketing Milestone Maker

On Sunday, India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was honored with ICC awards, including accolades for Men's Cricketer of the Year and Men's Test Cricketer of the Year. These recognitions were granted prior to the commencement of the Champions Trophy match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

Though Bumrah is currently out of play due to a back injury, the 31-year-old turned up to collect his awards, earning a spot in the Men's Test and T20I teams for 2024. The ICC shared images of Bumrah with his trophies, writing on X: 'Jasprit Bumrah receives his #ICCAwards and Team Of The Year caps for a stellar 2024.'

In 2024, Bumrah dominated the cricket field with an astounding record of 71 wickets in 13 Test matches, cementing his spot among cricket legends by becoming the fourth Indian bowler to capture over 70 wickets in a single year.

(With inputs from agencies.)