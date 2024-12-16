Left Menu

Australia's Dominance and Starc's Streak: A Rain-Interrupted Showdown

Australia's pace attack, led by Mitchell Starc, dominated India in a rain-marred third Test, reducing them to 22/3 in pursuit of 445. Despite an early breakthrough by Jasprit Bumrah, Indian batters struggled against Starc's consistent threat, highlighting India's ongoing batting challenges and Australia's control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 08:40 IST
Mitchell Starc celebrating with Mitchell Marsh (Photo/ cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's bowlers, spearheaded by Mitchell Starc, left India's batting lineup in disarray during the rain-affected third day of the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. With inclement weather stopping play multiple times, India found themselves at a precarious 22/3, trailing by 423 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah offered a glimmer of hope for India early on, dislodging Mitchell Starc in the morning session. Starc, who seemed dangerous after a powerful slog-sweep against Ravindra Jadeja, was caught edging Bumrah's delivery, ending his aggressive stint.

Australia's innings wrapped at 445 after India's bowlers, including Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, claimed late wickets. However, Indian batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli fell cheaply, unable to withstand Australia's relentless pace, especially Starc's formidable swing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

