England Faces Setback as Captain Stokes Suffers Hamstring Injury

England's cricket team has been dealt a significant setback after their Test captain Ben Stokes sustained another hamstring injury. The incident occurred during the third day of the final Test match against New Zealand. England Cricket confirmed, via X (formerly Twitter), that Stokes injured his hamstring while participating in the match.

Stokes, a seasoned all-rounder plagued by hamstring issues, was bowling to New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra at Seddon Park when he was forced to leave the field for treatment. Earlier this year, Stokes missed key matches due to similar injuries, including The Hundred in August and the first Test against Pakistan in October.

The nature of Stokes' latest injury remains unclear, and his availability for batting in the second innings is uncertain. Amidst England's adversity, New Zealand amassed a formidable lead with a 453-score. By Day 3's end, England was struggling in their chase, reduced to 18/2, and trailing by 640 runs.

