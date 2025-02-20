Left Menu

Pakistan's Cricket Setback: Fakhar Zaman Sidelined Before India Clash

The Pakistan cricket team has been dealt a blow ahead of its Champions Trophy match against India with Fakhar Zaman ruled out due to a knee injury. Imam-ul-Haq will replace him. The change was approved by the ICC's Event Technical Committee, impacting Pakistan's lineup for Sunday's match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:36 IST
Fakhar Zaman
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan cricket team faced a significant setback just before its crucial Champions Trophy match against India. Opener Fakhar Zaman was ruled out because of a persistent knee injury, which has led to Imam-ul-Haq's inclusion in the squad departing for Dubai.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the change after receiving the nod from the International Cricket Council's Event Technical Committee. The highly anticipated match is scheduled for Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Fakhar, a key player for Pakistan with a notable average, expressed his disappointment but remained supportive of his team. As Fakhar's absence is a strategic challenge, Saud Shakeel stepped in during the recent match, though the team experienced a 60-run loss to New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

