Pakistan's Cricket Setback: Fakhar Zaman Sidelined Before India Clash

The Pakistan cricket team faced a significant setback just before its crucial Champions Trophy match against India. Opener Fakhar Zaman was ruled out because of a persistent knee injury, which has led to Imam-ul-Haq's inclusion in the squad departing for Dubai.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the change after receiving the nod from the International Cricket Council's Event Technical Committee. The highly anticipated match is scheduled for Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Fakhar, a key player for Pakistan with a notable average, expressed his disappointment but remained supportive of his team. As Fakhar's absence is a strategic challenge, Saud Shakeel stepped in during the recent match, though the team experienced a 60-run loss to New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)