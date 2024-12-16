Triumphant Victory: Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Takes, Asia by Storm

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team emerged victorious in the Asia Cup title clash, defeating formidable rivals China in a dramatic penalty shootout. The final score was 3-2 after a tense 1-1 draw in regulation time, with India's goalkeeper, Nidhi, making three crucial saves to secure the win.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the team, emphasizing their remarkable determination and the growing fervor for hockey among young Indians. In a statement on social media, Modi expressed his admiration for the team's grit and conveyed his best wishes for their future pursuits.

Nidhi was the star of the match, her heroics capping off an exceptional performance. Throughout the game, she stood as a formidable barrier against the Chinese forwards, ensuring that all their attempts ended in frustration. This victory marks India's second consecutive Women's Junior Asia Cup hockey title.

(With inputs from agencies.)