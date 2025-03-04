Serena Williams Joins Toronto Tempo, A New Chapter in Women's Sports

Serena Williams, a tennis icon, has announced her involvement in the ownership group of the WNBA's first Canadian team, the Toronto Tempo. The team, slated to hit the court in the 2026 season, sees Williams partnering with Kilmer Sports Ventures' Chairman, Larry Tanenbaum.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Williams stated, "This moment is not just about basketball; it's about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes." Her commitment to sports investment is well-documented, having stakes in Angel City FC and Miami Dolphins, among others.

Williams, hailed as the greatest athlete ever, is expected to influence the franchise with her vision. Tempo President, Teresa Resch, underlined Williams' potential impact, "She's a champion who will inspire women everywhere." This announcement comes as a prelude to International Women's Day, celebrating Williams' leadership in women's sports.

