Ademola Lookman Crowned African Footballer of the Year

Nigeria's forward Ademola Lookman has been honored with the African Footballer of the Year award by the Confederation of African Football. This accolade follows a successful season with Atalanta, where he scored in both domestic and international competitions. Lookman continues a tradition of Nigerian football excellence.

Nigeria's Ademola Lookman has been named the African Footballer of the Year by the Confederation of African Football during an awards ceremony held on Monday.

The 27-year-old star shone brightly this year, marking a stellar performance with a hat-trick in Atalanta's Europa League final victory over Bayer Leverkusen in May. His efforts have also been crucial in Nigeria's journey to the Africa Cup of Nations final in the Ivory Coast earlier in the year.

Previously playing for top English clubs like Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City, Lookman has made a significant impact in Serie A with Atalanta, scoring 17 goals last season, and currently tallying 11 this campaign. Reflecting on his award, Lookman expressed gratitude, acknowledging the challenges he faced in his career and urging others to keep pursuing their dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

