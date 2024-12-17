Ademola Lookman Crowned African Footballer of the Year

Nigeria's Ademola Lookman has been named the African Footballer of the Year by the Confederation of African Football during an awards ceremony held on Monday.

The 27-year-old star shone brightly this year, marking a stellar performance with a hat-trick in Atalanta's Europa League final victory over Bayer Leverkusen in May. His efforts have also been crucial in Nigeria's journey to the Africa Cup of Nations final in the Ivory Coast earlier in the year.

Previously playing for top English clubs like Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City, Lookman has made a significant impact in Serie A with Atalanta, scoring 17 goals last season, and currently tallying 11 this campaign. Reflecting on his award, Lookman expressed gratitude, acknowledging the challenges he faced in his career and urging others to keep pursuing their dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)