Thrilling Test Match: India's Fightback Against Australia

In a riveting contest at the end of day four of the third Test, Australia placed a formidable 445 runs on the board in their first innings.

India faced a challenging chase, with opener KL Rahul showing grit with a score of 84, backed by Ravindra Jadeja's resilient 77 runs.

Despite India's efforts, the team concluded at 252 for 9 wickets, facing fierce deliveries from bowlers like Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

(With inputs from agencies.)