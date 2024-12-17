Thrilling Test Match: India's Fightback Against Australia
At the end of day four of the third Test between India and Australia, the scoreboard revealed a dramatic contest. Australia's initial innings secured 445 runs. India, however, displayed resistance with key contributions from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, finishing at 252 for 9 wickets.
In a riveting contest at the end of day four of the third Test, Australia placed a formidable 445 runs on the board in their first innings.
India faced a challenging chase, with opener KL Rahul showing grit with a score of 84, backed by Ravindra Jadeja's resilient 77 runs.
Despite India's efforts, the team concluded at 252 for 9 wickets, facing fierce deliveries from bowlers like Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.
