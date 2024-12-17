Balancing the Scales: The Uneven Game Schedules in Women's Soccer

Top female soccer players are experiencing significantly different workloads, with some facing packed schedules while others see minimal playtime, according to the global players' union FIFPRO.

The study highlights players like Mariona Caldentey, who participated in 64 matches last season for Barcelona and Spain, compared to an average of 33 games per player.

FIFPRO emphasizes the effects of new competitions in Europe and North America, calling for a balanced schedule to address both overloaded and underloaded players to maintain competitive fairness.

