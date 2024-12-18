Saim Ayub's Stellar Century Secures ODI Victory for Pakistan

In a thrilling performance, Pakistan's young cricket talent Saim Ayub delivered a masterful century, leading his team to a nail-biting three-wicket victory against South Africa in the first ODI on Tuesday.

Ayub's 109 runs off 119 deliveries not only laid the foundation for Pakistan's chase but also proved crucial in overcoming a challenging target of 240 that was set by South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl. The chase was sparked into action during a crucial phase against South Africa's Ottniel Baartman.

Despite a flurry of wickets, Ayub, supported by Salman Ali Agha's unbeaten 82, ensured Pakistan crossed the finish line in a tense finish. South Africa's innings had earlier been rescued by Heinrich Klaasen's resilient 86 after a collapse, setting up an intriguing contest at Cape Town's Newlands for the second ODI.

