Saim Ayub's Stellar Century Secures ODI Victory for Pakistan
Pakistan's Saim Ayub dazzled with a classy century to secure a close three-wicket win over South Africa in their first ODI. Ayub's 109 runs, along with key innings from Salman Ali Agha, steered Pakistan's chase of 240 after South Africa posted 239-9. The victory sets the stage for a gripping series.
In a thrilling performance, Pakistan's young cricket talent Saim Ayub delivered a masterful century, leading his team to a nail-biting three-wicket victory against South Africa in the first ODI on Tuesday.
Ayub's 109 runs off 119 deliveries not only laid the foundation for Pakistan's chase but also proved crucial in overcoming a challenging target of 240 that was set by South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl. The chase was sparked into action during a crucial phase against South Africa's Ottniel Baartman.
Despite a flurry of wickets, Ayub, supported by Salman Ali Agha's unbeaten 82, ensured Pakistan crossed the finish line in a tense finish. South Africa's innings had earlier been rescued by Heinrich Klaasen's resilient 86 after a collapse, setting up an intriguing contest at Cape Town's Newlands for the second ODI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thailand's 72nd Half-Century: Royal Celebrations Illuminate Bangkok
Rahul Dravid Reflects on Iconic Double Century Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Test
Warmer Winter Predicted in Himachal Pradesh After Century's Driest November
Celebrating Half a Century of Devotion: Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav
Taylor Swift Celebrates Beyonce's 21st Century Top Pop Star Honor