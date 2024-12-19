Goalkeeper Ivan Zlobin Hospitalized with Severe Kidney Injury

Famalicao's goalkeeper, Ivan Zlobin, has been hospitalized following a severe kidney injury sustained during a match against Braga, according to the Portuguese top-flight club.

Zlobin, who encountered a grade IV laceration of the renal cortex in his left kidney, might undergo surgery, as stated in Famalicao's report on Wednesday.

The Russian player, despite his injury, continued playing and only reported severe pain hours after the match, leading to his hospitalization. Zlobin, known for his performance with five clean sheets this season, was previously at Benfica.

