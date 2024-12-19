Left Menu

Punjab FC Parts Ways with Charitable Striker Bakenga

Punjab FC has mutually parted ways with Norwegian striker Mushaga Bakenga four months after he joined the team. Known for his charitable work in Congo, Bakenga played 14 matches for Punjab FC, scoring three goals. He recently missed receiving an award for his community initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:52 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Punjab FC has parted ways with their recent signing, Norwegian striker Mushaga Bakenga, just four months after his arrival.

The club, which competes in the Indian Super League, announced Bakenga's departure without providing specific reasons. Despite his brief tenure, Bakenga made notable contributions, scoring three goals in 14 appearances.

Beyond the football field, Bakenga, who has a lineage tied to Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege, is renowned for his charitable endeavors in Congo and recently received the Marcus Rashford Award for positive community efforts, although he missed the ceremony due to his football commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

