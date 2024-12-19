Vitor Pereira Takes Charge: A New Era for Wolves Begins

Vitor Pereira has been appointed as the new head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the club announcing his 18-month contract on Thursday. The Premier League team is hopeful that Pereira can lead them away from the relegation zone.

Pereira replaces Gary O'Neil, who was let go following a streak of losses that left Wolves second-bottom of the Premier League table. Known for ensuring progress with past teams, Pereira faces the daunting task of solidifying Wolves' shaky defense, which has conceded 40 goals, the worst in the league.

On Sunday, Wolves will face Leicester City, who are ranked just above the relegation zone. Future matches against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are expected to further test Pereira's leadership. The club and fans remain optimistic about the new direction under Pereira's stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)