Pakistan Clinches Historic ODI Series Win Against South Africa

Pakistan secured its second consecutive major ODI series victory on foreign soil by defeating South Africa by 81 runs at Newlands. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Kamran Ghulam played pivotal roles, while Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling decimated the Proteas' chase. This marks Pakistan's fifth successful bilateral series win.

Updated: 20-12-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 09:34 IST
In a stellar display of cricket, Pakistan achieved another major triumph by sealing its second consecutive one-day international series victory away from home, defeating South Africa by a commanding 81 runs at Newlands.

Building on their recent success against Australia, Pakistan now leads the Proteas 2-0 in the series with one game remaining. Key performances included standout half-centuries from Babar Azam, captain Mohammad Rizwan, and allrounder Kamran Ghulam, propelling Pakistan to a total of 329 runs.

Despite Heinrich Klaasen's valiant 97-run effort, South Africa's response was stifled by exceptional bowling from Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took crucial wickets. This victory positions Pakistan well for the upcoming Champions Trophy, marking their fifth straight ODI series win.

