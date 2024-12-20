Pakistan Clinches Historic ODI Series Win Against South Africa

In a stellar display of cricket, Pakistan achieved another major triumph by sealing its second consecutive one-day international series victory away from home, defeating South Africa by a commanding 81 runs at Newlands.

Building on their recent success against Australia, Pakistan now leads the Proteas 2-0 in the series with one game remaining. Key performances included standout half-centuries from Babar Azam, captain Mohammad Rizwan, and allrounder Kamran Ghulam, propelling Pakistan to a total of 329 runs.

Despite Heinrich Klaasen's valiant 97-run effort, South Africa's response was stifled by exceptional bowling from Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took crucial wickets. This victory positions Pakistan well for the upcoming Champions Trophy, marking their fifth straight ODI series win.

(With inputs from agencies.)