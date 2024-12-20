Left Menu

Saarthak Chhibber Takes Lead at TATA Steel Tour Championship 2024

Saarthak Chhibber of Delhi surged ahead with a sole two-shot lead at the TATA Steel Tour Championship 2024 after scoring a remarkable seven-under 64 in the second round. Amardeep Malik and N Thangaraja are tied for second, while other notable players made significant strides in the tournament.

Jamshedpur | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:44 IST
Saarthak Chhibber, hailing from Delhi, has secured a commanding two-shot lead at 13-under 129 during the TATA Steel Tour Championship 2024. His impressive second-round performance, scoring a seven-under 64, set the stage on Friday for a thrilling weekend of competition.

Noida's Amardeep Malik delivered a strong performance as well, matching Chhibber's 64 to tie for second place with Sri Lankan golfer N Thangaraja, both at 11-under 131. Previous champion Udayan Mane trails slightly behind by a single stroke, sitting in fourth place.

The championship's format at Jamshedpur sees golfers alternating courses between Golmuri and Beldih, adding strategic complexity to the mix. As the remaining rounds unfold, the final outcomes promise to captivate golf enthusiasts and players alike.

