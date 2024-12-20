Left Menu

Avalanche Tragedy Strikes Pirin Mountain: One Dead, Search Continues

An avalanche on Pirin Mountain, Bulgaria, resulted in one death and prompted rescue efforts to find others buried under snow. Caused by off-piste skiers, the incident underscores the risks associated with high temperatures and skiing outside designated areas, as warned by the Bulgarian Mountaineering and Skiing Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sofia | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tragedy struck Pirin Mountain in southern Bulgaria as an avalanche claimed one life and triggered a desperate search for others trapped beneath the snow. According to the mountain rescue service, the fatal slide was initiated by skiers veering off-piste.

A specialized rescue team with dogs trained for avalanche conditions was immediately dispatched to the scene. So far, three skiers have been rescued, but one man succumbed to fatal injuries, confirmed by the rescuers.

The Bulgarian Mountaineering and Skiing Association has issued a high-risk warning due to recent warm weather, advising against skiing outside marked slopes due to increased avalanche danger.

