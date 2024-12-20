Avalanche Tragedy Strikes Pirin Mountain: One Dead, Search Continues

Tragedy struck Pirin Mountain in southern Bulgaria as an avalanche claimed one life and triggered a desperate search for others trapped beneath the snow. According to the mountain rescue service, the fatal slide was initiated by skiers veering off-piste.

A specialized rescue team with dogs trained for avalanche conditions was immediately dispatched to the scene. So far, three skiers have been rescued, but one man succumbed to fatal injuries, confirmed by the rescuers.

The Bulgarian Mountaineering and Skiing Association has issued a high-risk warning due to recent warm weather, advising against skiing outside marked slopes due to increased avalanche danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)