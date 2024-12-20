Left Menu

FC Goa's Stunning Victory: Extending Unbeaten Streak

FC Goa extended their unbeaten run in the Indian Super League with a 2-1 victory over Mohun Bagan. Brison Fernandes scored twice, offsetting a penalty by Mohun Bagan's Dimitrios Petratos. The victory showcased FC Goa's effective counter-attacking strategy and defensive resilience, highlighting Mohun Bagan's missed opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Margao | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:22 IST
FC Goa's Stunning Victory: Extending Unbeaten Streak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FC Goa triumphed over league leaders Mohun Bagan with a 2-1 victory, extending their unbeaten streak in the Indian Super League to seven games.

Brison Fernandes was the star of the match, scoring in both halves to secure the win for the Gaurs, despite Mohun Bagan's possession dominance.

Dimitrios Petratos managed to equalize with a penalty, but it was not enough as inefficiency in attack proved costly for the Mariners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024