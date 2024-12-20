FC Goa's Stunning Victory: Extending Unbeaten Streak
FC Goa extended their unbeaten run in the Indian Super League with a 2-1 victory over Mohun Bagan. Brison Fernandes scored twice, offsetting a penalty by Mohun Bagan's Dimitrios Petratos. The victory showcased FC Goa's effective counter-attacking strategy and defensive resilience, highlighting Mohun Bagan's missed opportunities.
FC Goa triumphed over league leaders Mohun Bagan with a 2-1 victory, extending their unbeaten streak in the Indian Super League to seven games.
Brison Fernandes was the star of the match, scoring in both halves to secure the win for the Gaurs, despite Mohun Bagan's possession dominance.
Dimitrios Petratos managed to equalize with a penalty, but it was not enough as inefficiency in attack proved costly for the Mariners.
