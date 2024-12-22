Manchester City Faces Defensive Crisis with John Stones' Injury

Manchester City is grappling with a defensive crisis as center back John Stones has sustained another injury setback during the team's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The England international was forced off at halftime after starting his first match in over a month, only to see his persistent foot injury resurface, explained City manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola highlighted the mounting injury woes that have contributed to the club's alarming dip in form, further exacerbated by the absence of Ruben Dias for up to four weeks due to a muscle injury, leaving the team with just one fit central defender.

