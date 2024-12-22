Dramatic Moves: Trades, Signings, and Milestones Shape Current Sports Landscape

In recent sports news, the Arizona Diamondbacks have made a significant move by acquiring All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians. In return, the Guardians received pitcher Slade Cecconi and a draft pick. Meanwhile, Cleveland has bolstered their ranks by signing Carlos Santana to a one-year deal.

In college football, Ohio State is gearing up for a rematch with Oregon in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, entering as slight favorites. After recently defeating Tennessee, the Buckeyes are set to face top-seeded Oregon with renewed confidence.

In boxing, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy celebrated Oleksandr Usyk's victory against Tyson Fury. Usyk, who remains undefeated, retained his heavyweight titles, showcasing determination and national pride in his win over the British fighter.

