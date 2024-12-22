Under Pressure: Australia Cricket’s Batting Conundrum Amid Bumrah's Dominance

In a shocking turn of events for Australian cricket, Nathan McSweeney has been axed from the Test squad due to struggles against the formidable Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. The decision came after McSweeney was dismissed by Bumrah in four of his six innings, leading selectors to opt for teenage sensation Sam Konstas for upcoming Tests.

Former England captain, Michael Vaughan, expressed empathy for McSweeney, noting the challenging circumstances he faced, including the daunting task of batting against Bumrah under tough conditions. Despite McSweeney's initial dismay, Vaughan hinted at a potential middle-order revival for the young cricketer.

Usman Khawaja, another member of the Australian team, is also under the microscope for underwhelming performances. With a series of low scores, Khawaja's future selection hinges on his batting in the upcoming matches, as Australia evaluates its squad ahead of tours to Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

