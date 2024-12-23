Left Menu

FIFA's New Transfer Rules: A Response to EU Court Ruling

FIFA has implemented an interim framework altering player transfer regulations following an EU court ruling. The new rules affect compensation calculations for contract breaches. FIFPRO, a players' union, criticized the process citing a lack of consensus. The framework will take effect in January 2025.

Updated: 23-12-2024 23:28 IST
FIFA's New Transfer Rules: A Response to EU Court Ruling
FIFA has unveiled a provisional framework adjusting the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, responding to a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union. This interim measure addresses how compensation is calculated concerning contract breaches within the realm of professional soccer.

The new rules alter the current methodology that was deemed problematic by the EU's top court. Compensation will now be determined objectively, aiming to restore parties to their prior state before any contractual breaches. This move comes amid criticism from FIFPRO, the players' union, which declined to endorse the changes.

FIFA sought engagement from key stakeholders before implementing the changes set for January 2025. FIFPRO's disapproval centers on the lack of collective bargaining and insufficient legal certainty for players. The debate originates from a 2014 case involving player Lassana Diarra, highlighting the transfer rule conflicts that caught the EU court's attention.

