Cricket-Australia win toss, to bat in fourth test at MCG
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2024 04:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 04:32 IST
Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat in the fourth test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.
The five-test series is level at 1-1.
