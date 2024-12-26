Left Menu

India vs Australia: An Intense Start to the Fourth Test

On day one of the fourth Test match between India and Australia, hosted on a Thursday, Sam Konstas scored 60 runs before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Usman Khawaja made 57, caught off Jasprit Bumrah. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith remain unbeaten with scores of 44 and 10, respectively. The total score stood at 176/2 after 53 overs.

As the fourth Test between India and Australia unfolded on Thursday, the scoreboard painted a picture of a riveting first day. Sam Konstas struck a solid 60 before falling lbw to Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja contributed 57 runs before being caught by Rahul off Jasprit Bumrah's delivery.

The pitch favored the batsmen early on, with Marnus Labuschagne showing resilience at the crease, remaining unbeaten on 44 runs. Steve Smith, a key player for Australia, supported him with a cautious approach, standing at 10 not out by tea time.

India's bowling line-up, led by Bumrah and Jadeja, put in an effort to halt the Australian surge. Despite tight lines and strategic field placement, they concluded the first session with two Australian wickets down, and the visitors' score tallying up to 176 for the loss of two wickets in 53 overs.

