Thrilling Debut by Teen Talent Sam Konstas in Fourth Test Showdown

Teen cricket prodigy Sam Konstas made an electrifying test debut on Thursday, leading Australia to a promising position against India in the sweltering Melbourne heat during the fourth test of the series.

Konstas's performance, marked by a quickfire 60 off 65 balls, captivated spectators and made him the third quickest Australian to score a half-century on test debut, after legends such as Adam Gilchrist and Ashton Agar. His fearless response to provocations from Indian players, including a shoulder bump from Virat Kohli, highlighted his nerve and skill.

Australia, at 176 for two at tea, capitalized on their decision to bat first. Usman Khawaja returned to form with a half-century, and despite India paceman Jasprit Bumrah's efforts, including removing Khawaja for 57, Australia's top order looked solid in the intense heat that soared above 36 degrees Celsius.

