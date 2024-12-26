Left Menu

Thrilling Debut by Teen Talent Sam Konstas in Fourth Test Showdown

Teen sensation Sam Konstas made a memorable test debut, scoring 60 runs, despite high temperatures and fierce competition. His performance steadied Australia on day one of the fourth test against India. Key moments included clashes with Indian players and a standout innings amid soaring Melbourne heat.

Teen cricket prodigy Sam Konstas made an electrifying test debut on Thursday, leading Australia to a promising position against India in the sweltering Melbourne heat during the fourth test of the series.

Konstas's performance, marked by a quickfire 60 off 65 balls, captivated spectators and made him the third quickest Australian to score a half-century on test debut, after legends such as Adam Gilchrist and Ashton Agar. His fearless response to provocations from Indian players, including a shoulder bump from Virat Kohli, highlighted his nerve and skill.

Australia, at 176 for two at tea, capitalized on their decision to bat first. Usman Khawaja returned to form with a half-century, and despite India paceman Jasprit Bumrah's efforts, including removing Khawaja for 57, Australia's top order looked solid in the intense heat that soared above 36 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

