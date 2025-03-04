Firstsource Solutions Expands with New ANZ Headquarters and AI Innovation Lab in Melbourne

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a company within the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has taken a significant step forward by establishing its Australia and New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne, Victoria. This initiative aligns with the Victorian Government's strategic focus on digital technology as a crucial driver of economic growth and employment.

The newly launched facility includes a dedicated AI Innovation Lab aimed at promoting responsible AI adoption and fostering industry innovation. Through this venture, Firstsource is transitioning from traditional outsourcing models to more advanced AI-led transformations and business innovation.

Chairman Dr. Sanjiv Goenka highlighted the investment as a vital move toward meeting client needs in Australia and New Zealand. Danny Pearson, Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs, praised the initiative, emphasizing Victoria's position as a leading tech hub. This development is anticipated to create over 400 jobs within five years, fostering bilateral economic relations between Victoria and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)