Harmanpreet Singh Leads Soorma Hockey Club in Exciting HIL Return

Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the Indian men's hockey team and renowned drag-flicker, is gearing up to lead Soorma Hockey Club in the Hockey India League's new season set to kick off on December 28. Singh was purchased for a record Rs 78 lakh, making him the most expensive player in HIL's history. He is enthusiastic about contributing his extensive experience and drag-flicking skills to the club.

Expressing his excitement, Singh stated, "I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter of Indian Hockey as a Soorma Hockey Club player and compete in the Hero Hockey India League. The league provides a fantastic platform for players to showcase their skills, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's success this season." The HIL is making a comeback after a seven-year break, promising intense action and featuring top international talent alongside its inaugural Women's League in India.

Singh emphasized the importance of the HIL in shaping the national team's success, particularly its impact on Olympic achievements. He noted that the exposure provided by the league enables players to improve significantly by competing alongside esteemed international players. With the introduction of the Women's League, Singh is optimistic about similar advancements for the Indian women's hockey team. Coached by Jeroen Baart and mentored by Indian hockey legend Sardar Singh, Soorma Hockey Club boasts talented players like Vivek Sagar Prasad, Gurjant Singh, Victor Wegnez, and Jeremy Hayward, and Singh aims to replicate his national performance of 205 goals in 234 matches within the HIL.

Concluding his thoughts, Singh remarked, "The HIL is going to be a great experience for us all. It is poised to be an exciting competition that will pitch us against our international teammates and challenge us to bring our A-game. Playing in front of passionate fans and representing Soorma Hockey Club is a tremendous honour, and I am eager to give my best to achieve success for the team," he concluded.

