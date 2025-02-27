Indian Men's Hockey Team's Pro League Success: Coaching Camp Key to Winning Streak
The Indian Men's Hockey Team, currently third in the FIH Pro League standings, has credited its recent performance to a focused striker coaching camp led by Australian legend Michael McCann. The training has heightened skills ahead of a pivotal year, preparing the team for significant upcoming tournaments.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Men's Hockey Team has climbed to third place in the FIH Pro League rankings following a solid performance, winning five out of eight matches. This achievement has been attributed to a crucial week-long coaching camp for strikers in Bhubaneswar.
Hockey India orchestrated the camp to strengthen the team's competitiveness, especially with the FIH Men's World Cup qualifiers looming. Australian hockey legend Michael McCann, instrumental in Australia's 2004 Olympic gold victory, spearheaded the training alongside India Chief Coach Craig Fulton.
Players like Mandeep Singh and Uttam Singh highlighted the camp's impact, emphasizing the new techniques learned from McCann that immediately translated into on-field success. The team intends to continue building on these lessons with more such sessions planned.
(With inputs from agencies.)