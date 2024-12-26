Uttarakhand Sets Stage for 38th National Games with Torch Relay Launch

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami signaled the official commencement of the 38th National Games by launching the torch relay from Haldwani on Thursday. The relay will cover 99 locations in 13 districts over 33 days before concluding in Dehradun on January 25.

Addressing the event, CM Dhami praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that efforts are underway to transform Uttarakhand—known as Devbhoomi—into a 'Khelbhoomi' or sports land. The National Games, scheduled to occur at Dehradun's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium from January 28 to February 14, 2025, serve as a key milestone in this transformation.

During a December preparatory meeting, CM Dhami expressed pride in Uttarakhand hosting the Games, viewing it as an opportunity to cultivate a sports culture and spur regional development. Unveiling the event's mascot, anthem, logo, tagline, and jersey at Dehradun, he expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for this prestigious opportunity, noting that the elements unveiled symbolize the rich identity of Uttarakhand.

CM Dhami mandated thorough preparations, instructing the Chief Secretary to participate in daily reviews. Stressing quality and safety, he called for top-notch sports equipment, medical facilities, and comprehensive emergency plans. Enhanced security measures, including CCTV and personnel deployment at all venues, remain a priority, as per the official release. (ANI)

