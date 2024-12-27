Left Menu

Kohli's Boxing Day Drama: Australian Cricket Circus

Virat Kohli finds himself under immense scrutiny during the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG. As the celebrated Indian batsman grapples with patchy form, an on-field altercation with rookie Sam Konstas escalates tensions, leading to negative media coverage and a debate over ICC's disciplinary actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:25 IST
Virat Kohli. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Renowned Indian batsman Virat Kohli has become a lightning rod for controversy during the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, facing scrutiny not only for his form but also for his fiery encounter with Australian debutant Sam Konstas.

The confrontation sparked extensive media attention, particularly after the veteran Indian player was fined 20% of his match fee and received a demerit point from the ICC, prompting former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and other cricketing stalwarts to question the adequacy of the punishment.

As Kohli battles both on-field and off-field challenges, his legacy hangs in the balance amid calls from Australian media for harsher consequences and intensified pressure to regain his form against a spirited Aussie side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

