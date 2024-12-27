Kohli Scuffle Sparks Debate on Fairness of Cricket Penalties

Virat Kohli's recent on-field clash with debutant Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day Test has ignited a controversy over cricket's disciplinary measures. The Indian batting star received a 20% fine on his match fee and a demerit point, sparking opinions from former cricketers.

Sunil Gavaskar defended the decision, highlighting that Kohli wasn't offered any special privilege. He pointed out consistency in penalties, referencing similar past incidents and criticized the Australian media for its aggressive stance against Kohli.

Contrarily, former Australian captains Ricky Ponting and Mark Waugh deemed the punishment insufficient. They called for sterner measures, emphasizing the larger impact on the sport's conduct beyond just the incident in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)