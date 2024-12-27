Kohli Scuffle Sparks Debate on Fairness of Cricket Penalties
Virat Kohli's altercation with Sam Konstas in the Boxing Day Test drew mixed reactions, with some claiming he received lenient punishment. Fined 20% of his match fee, Kohli's penalty was debated by cricket legends, with calls for consistent enforcement of rules in the sport's high-pressure environment.
Virat Kohli's recent on-field clash with debutant Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day Test has ignited a controversy over cricket's disciplinary measures. The Indian batting star received a 20% fine on his match fee and a demerit point, sparking opinions from former cricketers.
Sunil Gavaskar defended the decision, highlighting that Kohli wasn't offered any special privilege. He pointed out consistency in penalties, referencing similar past incidents and criticized the Australian media for its aggressive stance against Kohli.
Contrarily, former Australian captains Ricky Ponting and Mark Waugh deemed the punishment insufficient. They called for sterner measures, emphasizing the larger impact on the sport's conduct beyond just the incident in question.
