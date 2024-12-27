Left Menu

Kohli Scuffle Sparks Debate on Fairness of Cricket Penalties

Virat Kohli's altercation with Sam Konstas in the Boxing Day Test drew mixed reactions, with some claiming he received lenient punishment. Fined 20% of his match fee, Kohli's penalty was debated by cricket legends, with calls for consistent enforcement of rules in the sport's high-pressure environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:08 IST
Kohli Scuffle Sparks Debate on Fairness of Cricket Penalties
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • Australia

Virat Kohli's recent on-field clash with debutant Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day Test has ignited a controversy over cricket's disciplinary measures. The Indian batting star received a 20% fine on his match fee and a demerit point, sparking opinions from former cricketers.

Sunil Gavaskar defended the decision, highlighting that Kohli wasn't offered any special privilege. He pointed out consistency in penalties, referencing similar past incidents and criticized the Australian media for its aggressive stance against Kohli.

Contrarily, former Australian captains Ricky Ponting and Mark Waugh deemed the punishment insufficient. They called for sterner measures, emphasizing the larger impact on the sport's conduct beyond just the incident in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024