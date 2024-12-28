India Battles Back on Third Day of Fourth Test Against Australia

India suffered crucial blows in their first innings of the fourth Test against Australia, losing overnight batsmen Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja early on the third day. The hosts reached 244 for seven at lunch after starting at 164 for five, still trailing by 230 runs and struggling to avoid a follow-on.

Rishabh Pant, who scored 28, was caught out by Scott Boland, while Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed lbw for 17. This left India in a precarious position, needing another 30 runs to elude the follow-on.

Nitish Reddy remained resilient at the crease with 40 runs, supported by Washington Sundar on five, as they continued to battle the Australian bowling attack. Australia's first innings saw them amass a commanding 474, putting immense pressure on the Indian batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)