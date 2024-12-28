Paralympian Yogesh Kathuniya Criticizes Bias in Khel Ratna Awards
Paralympic silver medallist Yogesh Kathuniya criticizes perceived favoritism in the Khel Ratna Award selection. Despite his consistent performances, Kathuniya was not nominated and claims the process lacks transparency. He calls for recognition based on achievements rather than social media influence or bias.
- India
On Saturday, Paralympic silver medallist Yogesh Kathuniya voiced frustration over being overlooked for the Khel Ratna Award, citing issues of favoritism and transparency.
Despite an impressive record of six world medals, including silver at the Paralympics and World Championships, Kathuniya was not nominated, sparking his criticism of the selection process.
He argues that recognition should be based on sports achievements rather than social media prominence or favoritism, urging authorities to be transparent in awarding the prestigious honor.
