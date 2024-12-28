Left Menu

Paralympian Yogesh Kathuniya Criticizes Bias in Khel Ratna Awards

Paralympic silver medallist Yogesh Kathuniya criticizes perceived favoritism in the Khel Ratna Award selection. Despite his consistent performances, Kathuniya was not nominated and claims the process lacks transparency. He calls for recognition based on achievements rather than social media influence or bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 13:31 IST
Paralympian Yogesh Kathuniya Criticizes Bias in Khel Ratna Awards
Yogesh Kathuniya
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Paralympic silver medallist Yogesh Kathuniya voiced frustration over being overlooked for the Khel Ratna Award, citing issues of favoritism and transparency.

Despite an impressive record of six world medals, including silver at the Paralympics and World Championships, Kathuniya was not nominated, sparking his criticism of the selection process.

He argues that recognition should be based on sports achievements rather than social media prominence or favoritism, urging authorities to be transparent in awarding the prestigious honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024