Bumrah and Siraj Strike Back: India vs Australia Test Drama Unfolds

Jasprit Bumrah delivered a thrilling performance on Sunday, securing an early breakthrough by dismissing Australia's debutant Sam Konstas for a low score. This marked a significant comeback for Bumrah, who had earlier been taken to the cleaners by Konstas.

Mohammed Siraj also shook up the Australian camp by claiming the wicket of opener Usman Khawaja for 21, pushing the hosts to 53 for two at lunch, with a 158-run lead. The Melbourne Cricket Ground, bathed in sunshine, bore witness to Bumrah's fired-up display as he bowled Konstas with precision, mocking the latter's previous attempts to rile up the crowd.

The tension continued to rise as Indian fans expressed mixed emotions, with cries of "Kohli! Kohli!" filling the air. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Reddy's earlier 114-run masterpiece laid the groundwork for India's innings, which ended at 369. The dramatic flair of the match promises intense cricketing action with the series level at 1-1.

