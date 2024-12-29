Left Menu

Bumrah and Siraj Strike Back: India vs Australia Test Drama Unfolds

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj turned the tide for India in the fourth Test against Australia, each claiming crucial wickets. Bumrah dismissed teen debutant Sam Konstas after a challenging first inning, while Siraj ended Usman Khawaja's innings. The match sees excitement and drama, with the series tied at 1-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 07:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 07:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jasprit Bumrah delivered a thrilling performance on Sunday, securing an early breakthrough by dismissing Australia's debutant Sam Konstas for a low score. This marked a significant comeback for Bumrah, who had earlier been taken to the cleaners by Konstas.

Mohammed Siraj also shook up the Australian camp by claiming the wicket of opener Usman Khawaja for 21, pushing the hosts to 53 for two at lunch, with a 158-run lead. The Melbourne Cricket Ground, bathed in sunshine, bore witness to Bumrah's fired-up display as he bowled Konstas with precision, mocking the latter's previous attempts to rile up the crowd.

The tension continued to rise as Indian fans expressed mixed emotions, with cries of "Kohli! Kohli!" filling the air. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Reddy's earlier 114-run masterpiece laid the groundwork for India's innings, which ended at 369. The dramatic flair of the match promises intense cricketing action with the series level at 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

