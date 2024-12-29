River Plate Players Released After Racism Scandal

Four players from River Plate's women's soccer team have been released following their arrest over alleged racist gestures during a match. This development was confirmed by Sao Paulo state's prison administration secretariat.

Judge Fernando Oliveira Camargo ordered the release of Argentine footballers Candela Díaz, Camila Duarte, Juana Cángaro, and Milagros Díaz. The players have been instructed to attend court in Sao Paulo every month until the case is resolved. A document outside Sao Paulo's Carandiru penitentiary listed their release on late Friday, after they spent Christmas in jail.

The incident that led to their arrest occurred on December 21 during a Brazil Ladies Cup semifinal, where Díaz allegedly made monkey gestures caught on broadcast, leading to a brawl. As a consequence, River was banned from the tournament for two years, with future editions promising bans for racist behavior. Neither the players nor River Plate have commented publicly, but the club has condemned discriminatory acts, stating they will take appropriate measures to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)