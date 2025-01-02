India Gears Up for Final Sydney Showdown Against Australia

As India approaches the crucial Test match against Australia in Sydney, the team seeks to reverse their 1-2 deficit in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Coach Gautam Gambhir has made it clear that team unity and prioritizing the squad's needs over individual performance will be paramount.

Gambhir highlighted that the primary focus remains on securing a victory in Sydney, insisting that discussions between players and management be kept discreet. The selection decision, including Rohit Sharma's participation, is pending the condition of the pitch.

Notably, the team must contend with the absence of pacer Akash Deep, who is sidelined due to a back injury. Deep's injury comes as an additional challenge, with Australia having already taken a significant lead in the series, diminishing India's WTC final hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)