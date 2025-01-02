Left Menu

India Gears Up for Final Sydney Showdown Against Australia

Team India is preparing for the decisive Test match at Sydney against Australia, down 1-2 in the series. With Coach Gambhir emphasizing a team-first approach, India aims to overturn their fortunes despite injury setbacks. Selection will be strategic ahead of the critical face-off in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:23 IST
India Gears Up for Final Sydney Showdown Against Australia
India Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As India approaches the crucial Test match against Australia in Sydney, the team seeks to reverse their 1-2 deficit in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Coach Gautam Gambhir has made it clear that team unity and prioritizing the squad's needs over individual performance will be paramount.

Gambhir highlighted that the primary focus remains on securing a victory in Sydney, insisting that discussions between players and management be kept discreet. The selection decision, including Rohit Sharma's participation, is pending the condition of the pitch.

Notably, the team must contend with the absence of pacer Akash Deep, who is sidelined due to a back injury. Deep's injury comes as an additional challenge, with Australia having already taken a significant lead in the series, diminishing India's WTC final hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

