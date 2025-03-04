Varanasi Rallies Behind Team India Ahead of Crucial Champions Trophy Clash

Cricket fever has gripped Varanasi as supporters of Team India gather to show their backing ahead of the high-stakes semi-final match against Australia, scheduled for Tuesday in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium. The match holds significance as both teams have historically won an equal number of games in their past ICC ODI encounters.

Fans in Varanasi are optimistic, despite India's mixed past performances against Australia in the ICC tournaments. Key victories in the 2019 and 2023 World Cup round-robin matches were marred by losses in the 2015 semi-finals and the 2023 final. The stage is set for a new chapter as the teams face off once again in Dubai.

Local cricket enthusiasts, led by figures like Saifi Ahmed, a coach, and Deen Dayal Mishra, emphasize India's spin advantage on Dubai's slower pitch. They hope strategic plays focused on Australian batsmen, like Travis Head, will tip the scales. Amid traditional prayers and community spirit, Varanasi looks to propel Team India towards victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)