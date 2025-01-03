Rohit Sharma Takes a Break: Leadership, Form, and Future in Question

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has made the unprecedented decision to sit out the fifth and final Test against Australia, a move triggered by his recent lackluster performances. This marks the first time in history that an India skipper has stepped aside due to personal form issues.

Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed the stand-in captain, a role he also took on at the series opener during Rohit's paternity break. Bumrah led the team to its sole victory of the tour, a dominant 295-run win in Perth. At the toss, Bumrah hailed the team unity, reflecting on Rohit's choice to opt for rest.

Rohit's decision comes after scoring just 31 runs in five innings over three Tests, prompting questions about his Test cricket future. As debates swirl regarding his possible retirement from the format, Rohit's inability to replicate his white-ball success looms large, especially following India's recent loss in Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)