Pakistan's Shifting Cricket Leadership: Salman Agha Takes Charge

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a leadership reshuffle, appointing all-rounder Salman Agha as the captain of the national Twenty20 International team. This announcement comes as part of preparations for pivotal matches against New Zealand, as well as the upcoming T20 Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

In a surprising move, key player Babar Azam has not been included in the T20 squad, while Mohammad Rizwan will continue leading the one-day international (ODI) side. This strategic decision reflects Pakistan's focus on building a fresh and young team for imminent international tournaments.

As part of the changes, Aqib Javed will remain interim head coach, and Mohammad Yousuf will come on board as the batting coach. The upcoming cricket tour, set to start on March 16, marks a crucial period as Pakistan aims to regain its competitive edge on the world stage.

