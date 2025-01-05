Gautam Gambhir Criticizes Sam Konstas Over Run-In with Jasprit Bumrah
India coach Gautam Gambhir criticized Australia's Sam Konstas for his conduct with Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah during the fifth Test. Gambhir argued Konstas had no right to confront Bumrah. Despite the incident, Gambhir extended his best wishes to Konstas, urging him to learn from this experience.
In a heated moment during the fifth Test, India head coach Gautam Gambhir did not hold back, reprimanding young Australian player Sam Konstas for his aggressive encounter with Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah. According to Gambhir, the 19-year-old overstepped his bounds.
The confrontation occurred after Konstas was seen animatedly engaging with Bumrah following the dismissal of Usman Khawaja. Despite the tension, Australia managed a decisive six-wicket win, clinching the series 3-1.
Gambhir emphasized that cricket, a tough sport played by tough individuals, did not warrant such scenes, affirming that the issue should have been handled differently. Moving beyond the incident, Gambhir expressed hope that Konstas would absorb this as a learning experience.
