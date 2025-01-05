Left Menu

Ipswich Town Bolsters Defense with Godfrey Loan from Atalanta

Ipswich Town has secured Ben Godfrey on loan from Atalanta for the rest of the season. The English defender, who joined Atalanta from Everton, has played few games this season. His addition aims to help Ipswich's Premier League campaign, especially as they fight to climb out of the relegation zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 23:33 IST
Ipswich Town Bolsters Defense with Godfrey Loan from Atalanta
defender

In a strategic move to strengthen their defense, Ipswich Town has signed English defender Ben Godfrey on loan from Serie A's Atalanta. The 26-year-old, who transferred from Everton during the close season, has appeared sparingly for Atalanta, featuring in only one league match and two Champions League games.

The loan deal, announced on Sunday by the newly promoted Premier League side, aims to bolster Ipswich's ranks for the season's second half. Ipswich coach Kieran McKenna emphasized Godfrey's experience and skill as vital assets to aid the team's fight against relegation.

Sitting 18th after a draw with Fulham, despite recent victories, Ipswich hopes to improve their standing in the league. Godfrey expressed enthusiasm about working under McKenna, joining the tightly-knit squad focused on achieving its goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025