In a strategic move to strengthen their defense, Ipswich Town has signed English defender Ben Godfrey on loan from Serie A's Atalanta. The 26-year-old, who transferred from Everton during the close season, has appeared sparingly for Atalanta, featuring in only one league match and two Champions League games.

The loan deal, announced on Sunday by the newly promoted Premier League side, aims to bolster Ipswich's ranks for the season's second half. Ipswich coach Kieran McKenna emphasized Godfrey's experience and skill as vital assets to aid the team's fight against relegation.

Sitting 18th after a draw with Fulham, despite recent victories, Ipswich hopes to improve their standing in the league. Godfrey expressed enthusiasm about working under McKenna, joining the tightly-knit squad focused on achieving its goals.

