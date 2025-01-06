Proteas Dominate: South Africa's Clean Sweep Over Pakistan in Test Series

In a decisive triumph, South Africa's cricket team, captained by Temba Bavuma, clinched a resounding 10-wicket victory against Pakistan at Newlands, Cape Town, concluding a comprehensive whitewash in the two-match Test series.

Speaking post-defeat, Pakistan's skipper Shan Masood praised his team for their individual performances in the first Test at Centurion, noting the initial fight and perseverance displayed by the players, despite their inability to seize crucial moments needed for the win.

Day 4 saw Pakistan battling against an overwhelming South African lead, but ultimately crumbling in the final session. South Africa's Keshav Maharaj took key wickets to limit Pakistan to a total of 478, leaving South Africa a modest target. Opener David Bedingham's aggressive 44 off 30 balls sealed the triumph in a mere 43 deliveries.

