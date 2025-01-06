Left Menu

Proteas Dominate: South Africa's Clean Sweep Over Pakistan in Test Series

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, triumphed with a 10-wicket win over Pakistan, sweeping the two-match Test series. Pakistan captain Shan Masood commended his team's efforts despite the defeat, emphasizing the positives from their performance at Centurion and highlighting areas for improvement moving forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:42 IST
Team Pakistan (Picture: X/@TheRealPCB). Image Credit: ANI
  • South Africa

In a decisive triumph, South Africa's cricket team, captained by Temba Bavuma, clinched a resounding 10-wicket victory against Pakistan at Newlands, Cape Town, concluding a comprehensive whitewash in the two-match Test series.

Speaking post-defeat, Pakistan's skipper Shan Masood praised his team for their individual performances in the first Test at Centurion, noting the initial fight and perseverance displayed by the players, despite their inability to seize crucial moments needed for the win.

Day 4 saw Pakistan battling against an overwhelming South African lead, but ultimately crumbling in the final session. South Africa's Keshav Maharaj took key wickets to limit Pakistan to a total of 478, leaving South Africa a modest target. Opener David Bedingham's aggressive 44 off 30 balls sealed the triumph in a mere 43 deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

