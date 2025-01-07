Aryna Sabalenka: A Champion's Journey to Australian Open Glory

Aryna Sabalenka stands as the favorite to clinch a third straight Australian Open title. The Belarusian tennis star has been unbeaten at Melbourne Park since her defeat in the fourth round in 2022 to Kaia Kanepi. She kicked off the year by securing her 18th WTA title in Brisbane.

Sabalenka's journey to the top was not without setbacks. She famously rebuilt her serve after suffering from the 'yips' in 2021, and has been noted for her powerful shots as well as previous errors. The tiger tattoo on her arm symbolizes her fierce competitive nature.

Surrounding herself with a dedicated support team, Sabalenka credits her success to Coach Anton Dubrov, fitness trainer Jason Stacy, and hitting partner Andrei Vasilevski. Their support has been crucial to her recent accomplishments. As she heads to the Australian Open, Sabalenka remains confident and excited to compete.

