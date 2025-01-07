Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka: A Champion's Journey to Australian Open Glory

Aryna Sabalenka, renowned for her power and determination, is the top contender for a third consecutive Australian Open. With a remarkable support team and after overcoming challenges like the 'yips,' she enters the tournament with confidence, having recently won the Brisbane WTA title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 06:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 06:00 IST
Aryna Sabalenka: A Champion's Journey to Australian Open Glory
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka stands as the favorite to clinch a third straight Australian Open title. The Belarusian tennis star has been unbeaten at Melbourne Park since her defeat in the fourth round in 2022 to Kaia Kanepi. She kicked off the year by securing her 18th WTA title in Brisbane.

Sabalenka's journey to the top was not without setbacks. She famously rebuilt her serve after suffering from the 'yips' in 2021, and has been noted for her powerful shots as well as previous errors. The tiger tattoo on her arm symbolizes her fierce competitive nature.

Surrounding herself with a dedicated support team, Sabalenka credits her success to Coach Anton Dubrov, fitness trainer Jason Stacy, and hitting partner Andrei Vasilevski. Their support has been crucial to her recent accomplishments. As she heads to the Australian Open, Sabalenka remains confident and excited to compete.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025