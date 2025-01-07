BBL|14 Set for Exciting Boost with Australian Test Stars' Return

The BBL|14 season, experiencing remarkable growth in audience and attendance, is set to gain a new lease of excitement with the arrival of Australian Test squad players from Tuesday night. Prominent names such as Sean Abbott from Sydney Sixers and Alex Carey of Adelaide Strikers are gearing up to participate for the remainder of the season joining the lineup with Sam Konstas of Sydney Thunder and Mitchell Marsh and Jhye Richardson from Perth Scorchers, as well as Beau Webster representing Melbourne Stars.

Several players have been charted out personal management plans over the upcoming weeks in a joint decision with players and Cricket Australia, designed to prepare them for future international fixtures following their strenuous engagement in the NRMA Insurance Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Steve Smith of the Sydney Sixers will return for three matches starting January 11, whereas Brisbane Heat's Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne are scheduled to play their final home game on January 16 at the Gabba.

Notably missing in BBL|14 will be Scott Boland of Melbourne Stars, along with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood from Sydney Sixers, Travis Head from Adelaide Strikers, Nathan Lyon from Melbourne Renegades, and Mitchell Starc from Sydney Sixers. Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, expressed his enthusiasm over the stellar season witnessed thus far with record fan engagement. He emphasized the value brought by the Test players joining post their historic NRMA Insurance Border-Gavaskar Trophy win.

Ben Oliver, Executive General Manager of National Teams at Cricket Australia, lauded the Men's Test Team for reclaiming the NRMA Insurance Border-Gavaskar Trophy and securing a spot in consecutive ICC World Test Championship finals. He acknowledged the grueling stretch of the five-Test series, emphasizing the critical work done for player preparedness and sustainability in an event-rich schedule. Plans for players moving forward include representation in the ongoing KFC BBL|14 matches, wherever feasible, alongside preparations for the upcoming QANTAS Tour of Sri Lanka and ICC Champions Trophy.

